The acclaimed drama, written by Sally Wainwright, returned from a seven-year absence at the start of the year, revisiting Catherine close to retirement age as she investigates a case with links to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

Happy Valley fans are counting the minutes until Sunday night, when the fate of Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) will be revealed in the last ever episode – and according to the director, it will be well worth the wait.

This weekend, the sixth and final episode of Happy Valley season 3 will see Catherine work her final shift, with the official synopsis ominously promising that "scores are settled for good".

Director Fergus O'Brien, who helmed episodes four through six of season 3, teased more about what the climactic finale has in store (via Shrine Podcasts).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“[It] picks you up, and just flings you around and slaps you against the wall and slaps you in the face and wallops you across the room," he began. "It really takes you on a ride.

O'Brien continued: "The ending is really satisfying. It's dramatic, but in a really interesting and clever way. I think people will go away feeling sad that it's over, but I think they'll be satisfied."

On watching an advance cut of the finale, he said: "I remember looking at the time-code. I was 16 minutes in, and I couldn't believe how much stuff has happened.

Amt Shah as Faisal Bhatti in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point

The director, who has also worked on fellow Sally Wainwright drama Gentleman Jack as well as The A Word, went on to say that he felt "such pressure" when he was tasked with putting together the final chapters.

"You’ve such a pain in your gut with anxiety because you know you have to deliver and there are so many people... There is such love for the show. I mean, if we messed it up, could you imagine? We would just be crucified," O'Brien added.

More like this

"It was terrifying but incredibly gratifying at the same time and to work with that calibre of writing and that calibre of acting talent, you can’t mess it up."

Read more:

Happy Valley concludes on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 5th February 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.