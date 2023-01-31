While the world waits on tenterhooks for the extended final episode , the BBC has released a trailer that we can all get excited over.

With the end of Happy Valley drawing closer and closer, we finally have a sneak peek at what we can expect from the explosive finale this Sunday 5th February.

Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point

It may only be 22 seconds long, but in the short trailer we see Ryan (Rhys Connah) being questioned by police and asked: "When was the last time you had any contact with Tommy Lee Royce?"

Will the teenager tell the truth about his father reaching out to him and his plan to flee the country? After all, with Ryan being one of the only people to know about Tommy's (James Norton) plans and possible whereabouts, he could be the one to take down his father.

It also seems like an incredibly tense game of cat and mouse is coming. We see Tommy silently move through a house, and as he swings open the door of a cupboard with blood on his knuckles, could it be that the fugitive has made it into Catherine's home?

The signature red paint of Catherine's (Sarah Lancashire) kitchen seems familiar in the clip, but would Tommy really think the Cawood family would return to their home in such distressing circumstances? He's a man on a revenge mission and as episode 5 showed, he's intent on finding Catherine and killing her.

Elsewhere, Tommy can be seen covered in more blood potentially kicking someone – but who has he targeted this time around? As police officers run through the station, clearly briefed about something alarming and immediate, it's almost certain that they could be running to the scene of a crime with Tommy undoubtedly involved.

It's worth noting also that the camera briefly pans on the image of Ryan on Catherine's desk, possibly hinting at the finale ending in sadness for the teen.

"He's still out there. He's going to be angry and he's going to be even more desperate and dangerous," Catherine states. But as the trailer closes with our beloved protagonist doubled over crying, could the third and final season end in complete devastation for her?

Watch the trailer below.

We do know that the finale will surprise viewers, with series star Norton explaining: "The Sally [Wainwright, creator] signature is 'the rug pull' and there's a few of those still to come. Right until the end, it's surprising."

Norton also said that the finale will go "against expectation", but will still be satisfying for fans.

He said: "Everyone I've spoken to who has read it is like 'phew'. It's just great. It's Sally letting rip in her wonderful way. Going against expectation, but also giving you what you want. I loved reading it."

Happy Valley season 3 concludes on Sunday 5th February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

