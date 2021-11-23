Meet the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna season 3

Amazon Prime Video’s favourite teen assassin returns for a third and final season, as Esmé Creed-Miles reprises her titular role as Hanna.

Advertisement

At the start of the season, she’s set to return to ‘The Meadows’, the boarding school for female assassins where the quasi-headmaster (and Utrax stooge) Carmichael will attempt to conceal the fact he’s been blackmailed into helping her and Marissa Wiegler take down Utrax and the mysterious “Pioneers” from the inside.

A three season arc “was always the intention, to be honest,” showrunner David Farr told Entertainment Weekly. “If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed ‘the third act.’ I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Hanna season three.

Esmé Creed-Miles plays Hanna

Who is Hanna? A genetically-modified assassin who was raised by her father in the wilderness, but who later headed to ‘The Meadows’, a boarding school-type facility for other trainee teenage assassins, in order to infiltrate it.

Where have I seen Esmé Creed-Miles before? Hanna remains the actor’s biggest role to date, but she has previously starred in the likes of Dark River, Undercliffe, and Pond Life. As a child she played Shirley Temple in Mister Lonely, alongside her mother, the Oscar-nominated actress Samantha Morton.

Mireille Enos plays Marissa Wiegler

Who is Marissa Weigler? A CIA operative and formerly trusted member of Utrax, she’s now switched sides and is attempting to take down the organisation with the help of both Hanna and Carmichael, whom she and Hanna blackmailed at the end of season two. However, Mireille Enos says Marissa is “100 per cent not” a good guy, suggesting that there’s the potential she could double-cross Hanna during the course of season three.

Where have I seen Mireille Enos before? She recently played War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, in the acclaimed adaptation of Good Omens, but you may also know her from the US version of The Killing, in which she played Sarah Linden opposite Hanna season one co-star Joel Kinnaman. She has also starred in the likes of Big Love, If I Stay, and The Captive.

Dermot Mulroney plays John Carmichael

Who is John Carmichel? Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of season two, Mulroney said that the viewer learns fairly quickly that Carmichael is the “bad guy”. However, in season three, there’s an uneasy (and potentially compromised) pact between him, Marissa, and Hanna.

Where have I seen Dermot Mulroney before? In recent years he’s appeared in August: Osage County, while recent television credits include the likes of Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming, Showtime’s Shameless, and FX’s American Horror Story.

Rom-com fans will also recognise him as the leading man in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding (opposite Julia Roberts) and The Wedding Date.

Áine Rose Daly plays Sandy

Who is Sandy? Sandy (previously named trainee 242) has been set up to be one of the key villains in season three. She’s intensely distrustful of Hanna, which partly stems from jealousy.

Where have I seen Áine Rose Daly before? The actress reprises her Hanna role from season one and two, and has otherwise starred in Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video.

Gianna Kiehl plays Jules

Who is Jules? An intelligent and compassionate trainee who was instructed to take down Hanna in season two. However, as Hanna returns to The Meadows for season three, the stage is set for a very awkward reunion.

Where have I seen Gianna Kiehl before? This is newcomer Kiehl’s first major on-screen role.

Ray Liotta plays Gordon Evans

Who is Gordan Evans? A shadowy figure who, from the trailer, seems to be the spider at the centre of the Utrax web.

Where have I seen Ray Liotta before? He’s best known for playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in the iconic film Field of Dreams, and for playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Hanna season three will premiere on 24th November 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out our lists of the best movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, or visit our TV Guide if you’re looking for more to watch.