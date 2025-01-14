"I was trying to find the right moment. Well, there never seemed to be one, so here we are very much not in the right moment," Will tells Geordie in what appears to be the middle of a room to do with a case.

And it appears Geordie doesn't give him the answer he had anticipated, as the policeman responds: "Right. What else do you want me to say?"

Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport in Grantchester. Kudos/Masterpiece

It was revealed back in 2023 that Tom Brittney would be stepping down from Grantchester to "focus on new projects", with Rishi Nair joining the cast as Reverend Alphy Kotteram.

Brittney, who first appeared in the series in 2019, said leaving the role was "the hardest decision" of his life.

"I’ve spent five or six years – and the happiest years of my career so far – doing Grantchester and playing a character which just has so much depth and complexity," he told RadioTimes.com and other press. "It was just a happy place.

"But I think all good things have to come to an end, and it just felt like the right time to put a full stop, let's say, on Will's story and see where they took the story without him.

"Will had such a passionate and fiery start, and I think you saw him go through everything and come to a reasonably happy ending, as sad as it was to leave. But I think he left in peace, and that felt like a good place to end it."

His exit will see the arrival of Alphy, who is "anti-police", according to Nair, as he told RadioTimes.com and other press: "He has this kind of perception about the institution. Growing up as a brown man in the '40s and '50s in Britain, his experience with the police would have been very different to the previous two vicars.

"So, he has this kind of perception about them, and he has this personality trait that anyone that abuses their power, or anyone in a position of power that abuses that, he always stands up to that morally."

Will his and Geordie's relationship be a harmonious one? Fans will have to wait and see...

Grantchester airs on Wednesdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

