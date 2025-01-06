Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Nair said: "It’s great to see what James [Norton] has gone on to do. And I imagine Tom’s going to be exactly the same and go on to do really well.

"Unfortunately, Tom and I never had any scenes together, but we were in Cambridge in the same week. We sat in the hotel lobby for a couple of hours with a bottle of wine.

"He gave me some great advice about working on the show, and a lot of advice on looking after Robson Green! I’m sure that advice came from James initially, and has worked its way to me now."

Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kotteram in Grantchester. Kudos/Masterpiece/ITV

Of course, the series kicked off with Happy Valley star James Norton at its helm before Brittney took over the leading role in 2019.

Now, Brittney is stepping back from his role to focus on new projects, with Nair set to come onto our screens as charismatic vicar Alphy Kotteram.

But although Nair may have received some advice about Green, the same friendly connection can't be immediately said of their on-screen counterparts.

Green, of course, stars as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, who has been in the series since the start.

Teasing what's to come between Alphy and Geordie, Nair said: "The first thing that Alphy does when he sees Geordie is punch him in the face. Someone reports [that] a 'swarthy gentleman' has entered the vicarage, and they think he’s broken in."

The new season kicks off this week, but it was revealed that Brittney would be leaving Grantchester back in 2023, with season 9 set to be his last outing.

He said in a statement at the time: "I've had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for.

"I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

On the announcement of joining the series cast, Nair said in a statement: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I've received from everyone has been overwhelming."

He continued: "The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it.

"I'm really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that's in store for him."

Grantchester season 9 will begin airing on ITV1 on Wednesday 8th January 2025 at 9pm.



