The episode followed Roy as he investigated a brutal robbery, which ended up with a woman dying. He and the team managed to solve the case and arrest the guilty party, but Roy was somewhat distracted by his own personal situation.

Returning home after solving the case, Roy was seen chatting with Cleo. Then, out of the blue, he told her that he didn't have a ring, but still asked her to marry him, impromptu.

She said "yes", before adding "I think", questioning whether it was what he actually wanted, and not just because she was pregnant.

He confirmed he actually wanted to marry her, and the two shared a kiss, before being interrupted by a knock at the door. While Roy told her to leave it, Cleo went to answer it, before looking out in horror.

John Simm as DS Roy Grace and Zoe Tapper as Cleo Morrey in Grace. Tall Story Pictures for ITV and ITVX

There, in the doorway, someone had left a cot with a baby doll inside, on fire. The two threw a blanket over the fire to put it out, before Roy ran out to the road, looking for who had left the cot. There was nobody to be seen.

At this point, it's difficult to say who left the cot, but it is certainly a threatening, ominous message, given Cleo's pregnancy. Could it have something to do with the return of Sandy, Grace's wife who disappeared years before, and who he still doesn't know is alive? It seems we'll just have to wait and find out.

While Grace has already been renewed for an additional season, this will be the last run for one of the central cast members, as Craig Parkinson has announced his departure from the role of Norman Potting.

Parkinson wrote in a post on Instagram ahead of the season debuting: "The new season of Grace begins on ITV on 1st September but it will also be my last. It’s been a wonderful experience taking this character from page to screen and updating him for a new audience.

"There was a huge sense of responsibility in portraying such a character from Peter James's much-loved book series, but with a few tweaks here and there from our excellent script team and the support from Peter. I’m really glad that he resonated with the audience."

Grace season 4 will continue on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm on Sunday 8th September.

