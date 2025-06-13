Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson-inspired new animated series confirmed
Hit Squad will be an espionage action-comedy series.
A new adult animation series, Hit Squad, has been announced, with the show coming as a collaboration between Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Warner Bros Animation, Mr Morris Productions and Anderson Entertainment.
Anderson Entertainment's involvement is key, as the series has been inspired by the work of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, with his son Jamie serving as an executive producer.
The synopsis for the new series says: "From the world of Gerry Anderson, Hit Squad is an espionage action-comedy.
"Set in 1990s London, the series follows an international team of talented spies hellbent on putting death before dishonour as they battle the murky world of hidden foes and dangerous villains.
"This full puppet show is next generation Supermarionation for an adult audience."
The series is set to be directed by Darren Walsh, who has previously worked on animated series such as LEGO City Adventures, Angry Kid and Shaun the Sheep.
It will be produced by Russell McLean, who has also worked on Angry Kid, as well as on Black Mirror episodes Bandersnatch and Plaything.
The name Hanna-Barbera may jump out at animation fans, but it should be noted this is not the same company which was once behind Scooby-Doo.
That company was absorbed into Warner Bros Animation in 2001, and Cartoon Network Studios Europe was renamed Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe in 2021, to pay tribute to the company.
Anderson's most famous creation, Thunderbirds, will turn 60 this year, and it was announced in February that, to mark the anniversary, all 32 episodes of the series will be re-released in a limited edition Blu-ray set.
Upon that news, Jamie Anderson said in a statement: "The 60th anniversary of Thunderbirds is a remarkable milestone and after years of anticipation, we are beyond excited to finally present this original format release to our dedicated global fans who cherish these shows as much as we do.
"As the fan base for my father’s creations grows across generations, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the ground-breaking legacy of his work with these special releases."
