Thunderbirds gets special edition Blu-ray set as it turns 60 – and there's more good news for fans
Blu-ray and 4K releases of Thunderbirds, Space: 1999 and Captain Scarlet will be available from later this year.
The beloved 1960s series Thunderbirds turns 60 this year – and to mark the anniversary, all 32 episodes are being re-released in a limited edition Blu-ray set.
The release will be joined by Blu-ray and 4K versions of other classic titles from producers Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, including Space: 1999 and Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons.
Thunderbirds will be available in high-definition in its original 4:3 format for the very first time in the UK and the set will also include new special features including interviews with the creators and Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes, three newly-shot adventures first released in 2016 and adapted from Century 21 Records audio stories.
Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry Anderson and Managing Director of Anderson Entertainment, said: "The 60th anniversary of Thunderbirds is a remarkable milestone and after years of anticipation, we are beyond excited to finally present this original format release to our dedicated global fans who cherish these shows as much as we do.
"As the fanbase for my father’s creations grows across generations, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the ground-breaking legacy of his work with these special releases."
Originally aired from 1965-66, Thunderbirds is set in the mid-21st century and follows International Rescue, a secret organisation led by ex-astronaut Jeff Tracy and his five sons.
Using a fleet of advanced rescue vehicles – including the iconic Thunderbird machines – International Rescue responds to global disasters, saving lives with cutting-edge technology. The show became famous for its pioneering use of Supermarionation (a form of electronic marionette puppetry), as well as its visual effects and high-stakes storytelling, and remains a beloved cult classic.
The show was created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, a husband-and-wife duo who became well-known for their work in sci-fi television. Gerry was a visionary producer who had previously employed Supermarionation techniques on earlier series like Supercar (1961), Fireball XL5 (1962-63) and Stingray (1964-65).
Following Thunderbirds, they worked on Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-68) and later moved into live-action with UFO (1970-71) and Space: 1999 (1975-77).
Thee limited-edition Blu-ray, and 4K releases of Thunderbirds, Space: 1999 and Captain Scarlet will be available from the Gerry Anderson Store and physical media retailers from later this year, with more limited editions also being teased in future.
Further details are yet to be confirmed, but one thing's for sure... six decades on, Thunderbirds are go – again!
Authors
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across the brand's digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.