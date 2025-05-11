The two specials arrived on the platform in 2018 and 2020 respectively and were initially hailed as groundbreaking format twists, allowing viewers to experiment with choose-your-own-adventure-style storytelling.

Back in 2019, the streaming giant's then VP of product, Todd Yellin suggested that Netflix was only just getting started with interactive storytelling, explaining that it was "something we want to bet more on" and that "we’re doubling down on that."

But just a few years later, the streamer has now entirely moved on from this approach, and the removal of the two programmes comes after all its other interactive titles were earlier removed.

The shift coincides with a renewed focus on mobile and cloud gaming for the streamer, with a source previously telling The Verge that "the technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas."

The removal of Bandersnatch will come as a particular surprise to fans given that it was recently heavily references in Black Mirror season 7 episode Plaything – which saw Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry briefly reprise their roles from the interactive episode.

At this stage, it's unclear whether it will eventually be available elsewhere, but given the episode relied on Netflix's specific interactive technology to work, it seems unlikely that it will crop up in another format in the immediate future. We'll keep you posted if we hear any further news.

