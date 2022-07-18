The 20-second clip gives viewers a sneak-peek at Channel 5's upcoming shows, including Desperate Measures starring Sherlock's Amanda Abbington and The House at the End of the Street (which was previously titled The Winter Child) starring Happy Valley 's Shirley Henderson.

The House at the End of the Street follows lonely, single mother Claudia (Henderson) as she becomes fixated on solving the disappearance of young child Emily Winter.

The clip teases Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson in his role as tutor George as well as Ian-Lloyd Anderson (Game of Thrones) and Lisa Dwyer Hogg (Silent Witness) as Emily's parents Owen and Sabine, who are heard saying: "Emily is out there, we're not giving up."

Upcoming crime drama Maxine also features in the first-look clip, giving viewers a glimpse of newcomer Jenna Carlton as Maxine Carr – the teaching assistant ex-girlfriend of murderer Ian Huntley, played by White House Farm's Scott Reid.

The true crime drama is set to explore Carr's tumultuous relationship with Huntley, who was convicted of killing 10-year-old girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2003.

Mr Selfridge's Amanda Abbington stars in the third drama teased in Channel 5's first-look – Desperate Measures, a four-parter in which the life of diligent bank clerk Rowan spirals out of control when her son Finn (Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane) is coerced into a botched drug deal.

The drama also boasts Luther's Warren Brown and Ackley Bridge's Sunetra Sarker in the cast, while Abbington's character is shown in the clip pointing a gun at someone whilst saying: "I will do anything to protect my son."

The three shows are the latest dramas to be added to Channel 5's schedule, with the broadcaster recently commissioning Jo Joyner series Riptide.

