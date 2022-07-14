The four-part series, created by Neighbours ’ Jason Herbison, is a co-production between Channel 5 and Australian companies Network 10 and Fremantle Australia, with Shameless star Ciarán Griffiths and Outlander ’s David Berry taking on roles.

Channel 5 has announced new Australia-based thriller Riptide, with EastEnders ’ Jo Joyner starring as a woman investigating her husband’s disappearance.

Due to be filmed in Melbourne, Riptide follows recently-married Alison (Joyner) as she deals with the sudden disappearance of her new Australian surfer husband.

Outlander's David Berry stars alongside Jo Joyner in Riptide Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty

"Did he get caught in a dangerous riptide – or is there more to his disappearance than meets the eye?" Channel 5 teases.

Rounding out the cast of the upcoming drama is The Unusual Suspects’ Peter O’Brien, Wentworth’s Ally Fowler, Mustangs FC’s Pia Miranda, Neighbours star Benny Turland, Heartbreak High’s Asher Yasbincek and Safe Harbour’s Yazeed Daher.

In a statement, Joyner said she was "really excited to be working with the fantastic teams" on the show.

"[Alison] is such a warm and layered character whose world is turned upside down, just when it seemed like her life was finally coming together," she said. "I am also thrilled to be filming in the fabulous city of Melbourne and surrounding countryside, an area that I have always wanted to explore."

Filming on Riptide is expected to begin this month in Victoria, with Channel 5 airing the show later in the year, and is one of two shows recently commissioned by the broadcaster and Network 10.

Joyner is best known for playing Tanya Branning on EastEnders between 2006 and 2018 before appearing in Mount Pleasant, Ackley Bridge, Shakespeare & Hathaway, Hang Ups and Stay Close.

