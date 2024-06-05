In the clip, director Lucy Forbes explains that the team went through "many, many different phases" of designs for the character, while creator Abi Morgan says that there was a "huge legacy of monsters" that they had to "steer away from".

Cumberbatch then explains that Eric was inhabited by "a truly gifted performer", Olly Taylor, the lead puppeteer on the series, while his voice was put over the top afterwards.

You can watch the full clip right here now.

More like this

In the clip, it is revealed that Taylor had no vision out of the Eric suit, so instead he wore goggles which displayed to him screens, and cameras were dotted around the location so he could see what was going on.

Read more:

Cumberbatch previously told RadioTimes.com that voicing Eric was "a joy" and that it was "one of the biggest draws to doing the character, to doing the role, to being part of this drama".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, he also admitted that fills him "with fear" as he doesn't "know how people are going to respond to it".

The series follows Cumberbatch's Vincent as his mental health deteriorates following the disappearance of his son Edgar. Together with a manifestation of his son's puppet monster Eric, Vincent tries desperately to get Edgar back.

Eric is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.