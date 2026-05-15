Beth and Rip Dutton return to our screens in the latest Yellowstone spin-off, Dutton Ranch, which follows the couple as they navigate a new life in South Texas.

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But while they're hoping for a happy, peaceful existence after everything they've been through, as co-lead Kelly Reilly told Radio Times, shaking off the past is easier said than done.

"I think happiness is an evasive thing," she said. "It's not like something that you suddenly land on and keep, and I think that's what I was sort of leaning into. In the seasons of Yellowstone, there were moments of Beth talking about wanting to be left alone, and how when Rip took her riding and she says, 'All I want is a meadow, whiskey and you', and so I sort of clung on to the things that felt incredibly simple to Beth and true to her heart, and to then give her those things and then watch her find out if that actually does mean happiness.

"But ultimately, she's meeting herself. She's just lost her father. There is a woman who is living a new life and living a new part of herself. 'Who am I without this fight? Who am I without my father?' And I liked the uncertainty and ambiguity in her for that.

"It was a new side of her that I hadn't got to play or see before, and that felt authentic and true."

The first two episodes of Dutton Ranch are available to watch right now, but when can you tune into the next one?

Read on for a full rundown of its release schedule.

When will Dutton Ranch episode 3 be out on Parmount+?

Ed Harris as Everett McKinney and Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson in Dutton Ranch, episode 3, season 1. Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Dutton Ranch episode 3, titled Act of God Business, will be released on Paramount+ on Friday 22 May 2026, and sees Beth continue to size up new foe Beulah, played by Annette Bening.

But despite finding themselves on opposing sides, Reilly explained that "they actually have a lot in common".

"She's a daughter of one of the biggest land owners in Texas, so she has her own legacy that she is protecting," the actor told Radio Times. "And so Beth understands her, she just does things differently. So they sort of sniff around each other a little bit, and there is actually this odd respect.

"But Beth has no interest in legacy anymore. She has interest in protecting the things and the people that she loves. But they [rival families] need each other, and that's where the story goes out and we lean into how these two families, the Dutton-Wheelers, Beth and Rip and Carter and the Jacksons, they kind of need one another. And they're basically neighbours, so it's still up for grabs of whether or not they're going to work together."

Reilly went on to tease "lots of secrets" that will naturally come into play.

"There's lots of things that we don't know about them, and they don't know about us, so there's a lot of intrigue. But Beulah and Beth are going to come up against each other, big time."

Dutton Ranch release schedule

Fans of Dutton Ranch are in for a treat. The first two episodes of the latest Yellowstone spin-off are available to stream right now.

But when can you tune onto episode 3? Find out below.

Episode 1 - The Untold Want - Friday 15 May (out now)

Episode 2 - Earn Another Day - Friday 15 May (out now)

Episode 3 - Act of God Business - Friday 22 May

Episode 4 - Friday 29 May

Episode 5 - Friday 5 May

Episode 6 - Friday 12 May

Episode 7 - Friday 19 May

Episode 8 - Friday 26 May

Episode 9 - Friday 3 May

Dutton Ranch release times

New episodes will arrive in the UK at 8am on Paramount+.

Across North America, viewers can tune in on Paramount+ from the following times:

12am PT

1am MT

2am CT

3am ET

4am AT

9pm HT (previous day)

11pm AKT (previous day)

The show also airs on the Paramount Network in the US.

How many episodes are in Dutton Ranch?

Dutton Ranch will run for 9 episodes in total.

Following the two-episode premiere, the remaining seven episodes will air weekly.

What is Dutton Ranch about?

After heading to Montana at the end of Yellowstone, Rip and Beth Dutton are now "gambling everything on a new life in South Texas".

"But the promise of building a future far from the ghosts of Yellowstone quickly collides with brutal new realities and a rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire," continues the official synopsis.

Dutton Ranch trailer

Dutton Ranch premieres on Friday 22 May on Paramount+.

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