Hugh Bonneville admits Douglas Is Cancelled is comedy, but goes into “dark territory”
"It made me roar with laughter but, as with all good satire, the laughter gradually turned to ice."
Steven Moffat's new comedy-drama, Douglas Is Cancelled, is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX this month, and its star Hugh Bonneville has teased that viewers can expect a tonally shifting series, with some intense highs and lows.
In a recent interview, Bonneville said that the script, which charts the downfall of a TV news presenter after he makes a joke at a wedding which is deemed to be sexist, "constantly surprised me with its changes of direction and tone".
He explained: "It made me roar with laughter but, as with all good satire, the laughter gradually turned to ice as the questions raised by the comedy became more stark... harsher.
"Some of the twists and turns are toe-curlingly funny, but by the end, the lights have gone out, the fun has evaporated and we’re into dark territory. To read the whole thing in one sitting was as riveting as it was uncomfortable."
Alongside Bonneville, the series also stars Karen Gillan as Douglas's co-anchor Madeleine, while Simon Russell Beale, Nick Mohammed, Ben Miles and Alex Kingston all take on supporting roles.
Miles spoke about the show's treatment of cancel culture as an issue, saying that "all this stuff needs to be talked about and dramatised in the right way".
He continued: "I thought this was a very clever way of discussing a topic which needs exposure. So I was delighted when they said, 'We would like you to do it.' It was an absolute no-brainer. It's been a real highlight for me."
Moffat previously revealed that he didn't know the term "cancel culture" when he first wrote the script, but said that "obviously [once I did] I co-opted it straight into the title."
Douglas Is Cancelled will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday 27th June 2024.
