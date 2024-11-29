Jackson said: "Well, I think what you can expect from the rest of the season is that we will continue to mine the beautiful, outlandish imagination of Ryan Murphy every week.

"We're just finishing up our 12th episode, about to start our thirteenth, and as I was reading the thirteenth episode, was reminded, like, you could have given me 10,000 guesses about what this next episode was going to be about, and I never would have come up with this one."

Sean Teale, Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson in Doctor Odyssey Disney/Tina Thorpe

He continued: "So I think it will be good and shocking in the right way, and surprising and funny and light and hopefully heartwarming, all the things that we think our show should be every week."

As well as it's plot twists, the show has also become known for its vast array of guest stars, with the likes of Amy Sedaris and Shania Twain having already made appearances.

Soo has teased that that will continue, saying: "I'm excited for people to see who else is coming on. Personally, it's just been so fun every week to sort of hear, 'Oh, this person's coming on, and that person’s…'

"As an actor, I geek out a little bit, actually, because I’m getting to work with people that I've admired and loved for quite some time. Some of which are not necessarily actors by trade, which is really fun. So yeah, I'm excited for you to see who comes on."

Alongside Jackson and Soo, the series also stars Sean Teale and Don Johnson and follows the day-to-day exploits of the medical team on board a luxury cruise ship.

