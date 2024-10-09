Now, we know Nagra will be back as titular DI Rachita Ray on Sunday 2oth October, following season 2's release in Canada via WPBS over the summer.

The three-parter will air on ITV1 across three nights, which means episode 2 will follow on Monday 21st October, and the big finale will air the next day.

DI Ray. ITV

Nagra has been confirmed to return, and she will be joined by some familiar faces as the rest of the police department of the fictional Birmingham-based town the show is set in.

Among them are Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan, who plays her boss DCI Kerry Henderson, and Battlestar Galactica's Jamie Bamber as her fiancé and fellow DI, Martyn Hunter, whose connections to organised crime put Ray's place on the force in jeopardy at the end of season 1.

Maanuv Thiara (Landscapers) is also back as her partner, PS Tony Khatri, while Steve Oram will reprise the role of DS Clive Bottomley.

During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Bottomley called the second season "a step up", teasing plenty of gripping action for the highly anticipated second season.

With Ray called back into investigate an increasingly complicated double homicide, we don't doubt him.

DI Ray season 2 will begin on ITV1 on Sunday 20th October at 9pm, with subsequent episodes following across the week.

