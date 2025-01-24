Mervin is also seen calling Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington) to tell him he doesn't think his mother's death, which he found out about in the Christmas special, was an accident - hinting at a particularly personal case for the new detective.

Alongside Gilet, Warrington and Holder, this season also sees returns for Shantol Jackson and Elizabeth Bourgine, while Tobi Bakare will be reprising his role as JP Hooper in a guest appearance.

While the season will feature a personal storyline for Mervin, there will also be one for Selwyn, who sees his job on the line due to budget cuts.

Speaking with the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Warrington said of the storyline: "It’s very distressing. His life is being turned upside down, but he has to deal with the reality, it’s beyond his control."

When it was suggested to Warrington that fans couldn't imagine the show without the commissioner, he responded: "Well, who knows? Anything can happen in this life."

The 2024 Christmas special already saw one fan-favourite character, Danny John-Jules's Dwayne, seemingly depart the police force once more after just rejoining earlier in the year. Could the team be about to face another big loss?

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One on Friday 31st January 2025. Stream on BBC iPlayer.

