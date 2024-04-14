Speaking to the press (via The Sun), Peter Davison said: "I don't know. I remember talking to Ben Miller, who found the schedule in Death in Paradise a bit relentless. I'm always up for a challenge. So I would not rule it out but I think the chances are they may go to someone a bit younger."

As fans are aware, Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise exist in the same universe, with Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman previously being the lead detective in Saint Marie before his spin-off in the town of Shipton Abbott.

Ralf Little as Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Viewers saw the scenes unfold in March when DI Neville Parker waved goodbye to the series, ready to take on a new adventure with Joséphine Jobert's Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell.

Little confirmed the sad news in a statement following the episode. "My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end!" said the actor. "New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next!"

Speculation has been rife as to who could be Little's replacement, with RadioTimes.com fans voting for Mr Bates vs the Post Office star Toby Jones to be the next lead of the detective drama.

An announcement is yet to be made as to who the next detective will be, and even Ralf Little doesn't have a clue.

"I have honestly no idea and they haven't told me, maybe they had no idea yet," he said. "But I like the rest of you are going to be just sitting and asking, 'Who's next?' Who knows? No idea. But we'll see what happens."

All 13 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

