The selection of 16 names was compiled by the Death in Paradise experts on our team, but one stormed ahead as the clear winner of the competition: Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones.

He is one of the UK's most recognisable actors, known for blockbuster roles in The Hunger Games, Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as acclaimed British television like Detectorists, Doctor Who and Sherlock.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jones has previously appeared in a long list of celebrated films including Finding Neverland, Frost/Nixon and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, but the titular Mr Alan Bates in ITV's Post Office drama may well be remembered as one of his greatest roles.

More like this

The four-part miniseries that aired on ITV earlier this year was not only a moving piece of work, but also played a huge role in bringing the plight of wrongly accused subpostmasters to the top of the news agenda.

Toby Jones plays Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office. ITV Studios

It's not known whether Jones would consider a stint on Saint Marie as his next project, but with plenty of experience in both dramatic and comedic roles, we're confident he has the acting chops to do a superb job.

Last month, former Death in Paradise star Ben Miller named Jones as one of his own dream choices to lead the BBC drama, with comedy legend and Call the Midwife alum Miranda Hart being an alternative on his wish list.

The final of our fan vote came down to Jones and his Mr Bates vs The Post Office co-star Will Mellor, who earned high praise at the start of the year for his sensitive portrayal of real-life Post Office victim and campaigner Lee Castleton.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.