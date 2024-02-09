Death in Paradise fans spot hint beloved character might finally return
Could a fan favourite character return to play a key role in the show's 13th season? Fans have some theories.
With the 13th season of Death in Paradise having kicked off last Sunday, the show celebrated its 100th episode in style, not only featuring a dramatic case involving the shooting of the Commissioner but also a host of familiar faces and call-backs.
While Sara Martins' Camille and the show's first ever murderer Marlon Collins, played by Sean Maguire, both made appearances, there was also a reference to the Commissioner's niece Ruby.
However, one of the call-backs which got fans the most excited was when Neville looked at a photo of his old colleague and love interest Florence, clearly still harbouring feelings for her.
Joséphine Jobert's Florence remains a fan favourite character, having starred in seasons 4 to 8 and later returning for seasons 10 and 11.
She never reciprocated Neville's romantic feelings, and left St Marie after taking part in a high profile and dangerous undercover operation.
However, following the inclusion of the photograph, some fans have now started wondering whether Florence is about to make a comeback to the show – and whether she could play a part in Neville's eventual exit storyline.
One fan said on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X: "When Neville leaves St Marie, I need Florence to be waiting to pick him up. #DeathInParadise #Floreville."
Another asked the show to "just bring Florence back for Neville", adding that "it's time", while another fan said that they "still miss Florence as much as Neville".
One fan theorised: "Feel like the Florence picture at the end of the episode means she's coming back for an ep or two and then leaving... with Neville. New DI? #DeathInParadise."
However, one fan said that while they're "all for Florence coming back", they hope this is "without the romance with Neville".
Speaking with RadioTimes.com, executive producer Tim Key recently teased that this season will see "a lot going on that long-term fans of the show will really be surprised and rewarded by".
He continued: "It’s a massive series for Ralf’s character... I think that we challenged that character last year in a way that we haven’t done before. And the sort of fallout from that and his journey this series is very, very cool.
"I think that there’s a lot of surprises, and I know that’s a typical kind of producer answer, but there genuinely are... people who love the show will love this series – it’s got everything going on."
Death in Paradise continues on BBC One on Sunday 11th February at 9pm, while previous episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
