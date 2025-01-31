But as time went on, he made an executive decision to disobey his boss and enjoy some quality time with his dad, which prompted him to reassess his priorities.

"I'm going to be handing my badge in," he later told him. "I've just realised there are more important things I need to be doing in my life right now."

He then appeared to confirm his decision to Darlene.

"A little bird tells me you're hanging up your uniform to spend more time with your father," she said.

"Well, I couldn't do both things," he responded matter-of-factly.

But even then, you might have doubted whether we'd seen the last of Dwayne.

He's always marched to the beat of his own drum, consequences be damned, so it really wouldn't have come as a surprise if he'd changed his mind and turned up in the season 14 premiere.

But true to his word, there was no sign of him in tonight's episode (Friday 31st January)...

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers and Ram John Holder as Nelson Myers. Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

Of course, it's not the first time he's left.

John-Jules was part of Death in Paradise for its first seven seasons before his initial departure. He then returned in the show's first ever Christmas special back in 2021, which is when Dwayne told Darlene that his father Nelson hadn't "got as much life in him" in a rare moment of vulnerability.

"That's why we're really back, this is where he wants to spend the rest of his days," he explained.

John-Jules was then a permanent fixture of the show once again – that is until December last year, when his final episode appeared to have aired.

But it was such a muted moment, which not only doesn't chime with how the character typically operates, and it also felt somewhat throwaway, suggesting that we might see him again.

Surely if he was leaving for good, there would be more made of it?

However, when the cast was announced for season 14, there was no mention of John-Jules. And coupled with his absence in tonight't episode, that all but confirms he has indeed departed.

But when one door opens....

With Dwayne no longer on the scene and new officer Benjamin Brice brutally cut down in his prime, the door has surely been left open for a new face to join the ranks.

But who will the mystery figure be? And what will they bring to the table?

Death in Paradise continues on Friday 7th February at 9pm.

