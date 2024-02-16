In a first look clip, Catherine is seen being shown around by Gordon Kennedy's Stanley Drake, along with Genesis Lynea's Andrina Harper Patterson, a member of the press.

They are introduced to Lucky and Tristan Clayborn, played by Kate Robbins and Michael Fenton Stevens, but it turns out Lucky and Catherine already know each other, as Lucky grew up on Saint Marie.

When it's suggested that they are old friends, Catherine is quick to remark that is "not exactly" the case...

You can watch the exclusive clip ahead of Sunday's episode right here:

In the episode, according to the official synopsis, the team are left "confounded when they realise that the victim didn’t consume anything that day that the contestants hadn’t consumed themselves", leaving them to question how the poison was administered and how he was the only one who wound up dead.

The synopsis continues: "Neville and the team dig deep and unravel secret after secret, soon realising that nothing in this case is what it seems."

This season of Death in Paradise kicked off with the show's 100th episode, and executive producer Tim Key has spoken about what fans can expect from the rest of the run.

He said: "I think there’s a lot going on that long-term fans of the show will really be surprised and rewarded by. It’s a massive series for Ralf’s character. I think that we challenged that character last year in a way that we haven’t done before. And the sort of fallout from that and his journey this series is very, very cool.

"I think that there’s a lot of surprises, and I know that’s a typical kind of producer answer, but there genuinely are... people who love the show will love this series – it’s got everything going on."

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 18th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

