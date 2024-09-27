The winner of the poll, by a fair margin, was Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, who appeared as Colin Babcock in the show's 2021 Christmas special.

Baynton scored 18 per cent of the vote, while the runner-up, Chelsea Edge, who played Rebecca Wanslow/Sophie Chambers across multiple episodes, scored 14 per cent.

In third place was Steve Edge as Freddie Archer on 13 per cent, while Sean Maguire came in fourth as Marlon Collins with 11 per cent, and Kate O'Flynn came in fifth as Izzy Parker on 10 per cent.

Mathew Baynton as Colin Babcock in Death in Paradise BBC

Outside of the top five, Helen Baxendale came in sixth as Helen Reid/Sasha Moore on 8 per cent, Colin Salmon came in seventh as Leon Hamilton/Vincent Carter on 8 per cent and Jaye Griffiths came in eighth as DI Karen Flitcroft on 5 per cent.

Kate Robbins came in ninth as Lucky Clayborn on 5 per cent, while the next lead detective Don Gilet, who previously played Andre Morgan in a guest role, came in 10th with 4 per cent of the vote.

Gilet will soon be seen back on Death in Paradise, playing new character Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, who arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn’t overly pleased with his new surroundings.

Gilet previously said of becoming the next lead detective on the show, following on from Ralf Little: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

"Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Death in Paradise will return at Christmas, while previous episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

