Additional reporting by Robin Parker.

Advertisement

David Tennant has praised Doctor Who co-star Billie Piper ahead of the release of I Hate Suzie season two, calling her “hugely creative” and “brilliant”.

The series, which Piper co-created alongside Lucy Prebble, stars Piper as a former teen singer turned actress – famous for appearing in a cult sci-fi show – in the midst of a personal and professional unravelling.

During a chat with Radio Times, Tennant praised Piper for “finding a place for herself in the creative community where all her multiple skills can be utilised”.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Billie’s always been hugely creative and brilliant and it was so exciting to see her doing a massive central performance as well as co-creating and producing,” the Staged actor said. “Someone who I knew to be so extraordinary being allowed to do that on telly, unfettered and uncensored. It was a joy to behold, and now she’s got a feature film.”

Said film Rare Beasts marks Piper’s directorial debut and which she also wrote and stars in.

He added: “To see someone you know and love have that moment is extraordinary.”

It’s always nice to see that one of Doctor Who’s most beloved pairings remain supportive of each other, despite their tenure on the series as the Tenth Doctor and companion Rose Tyler ending more than a decade ago.

Advertisement

Read Radio Times’ interview with David Tennant in this week’s issue, out now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.