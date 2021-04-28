Rare Beasts release date: Everything you need to know about Billie Piper’s directorial debut

Whether you’re a fan dating back to her Doctor Who days, or were particularly impressed by her recent lead role in Sky One series I Hate Suzie, there’s no doubting Billie Piper’s acting talents.

Advertisement

And in her latest film, Rare Beasts, Piper is out to prove that she is equally adept behind the camera, serving as writer and director, as well as taking on the main role.

Alongside Piper, the cast includes some titans of British film and TV, including Lily James and David Thewlis. Read on for everything you need to know.

Rare Beasts release date

The film originally debuted at the London Film Festival all the way back in October 2019, opening to mixed reviews at the time.

A year and a half later, it finally gets a cinema release, opening at a limited number of big screens from Friday 21st May 2021.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Rare Beasts on Netflix?

No, unfortunately, the film will not be available on Netflix or any other streaming platforms, at least not in the immediate future.

Rare Beasts plot

The film is a romantic drama that tells the story of Mandy, a career-driven single mother who finds herself in a crisis until she falls in love with a charming, but rather odd man named Pete.

Rare Beasts cast

Piper stars in the lead role as Mandy, while her love interest Pete is played by The Fall and Taboo star Leo Bill.

The supporting cast includes some big names like David Thewlis and Lily James. There are also roles for Kerry Fox, Toby Woolf, Jonjo O’Neill, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Montserrat Lombard, Mariah Gale and Michael Elwyn.

Rare Beasts trailer

You can catch a glimpse of the action by watching the trailer below, which hints at a rather unconventional love affair.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide. For all the latest film news, visit our Movies hub.