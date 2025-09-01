Having been co-created by Scottish writers Bryan Elsley (Skins, The Crow Road) and BBC Writers’ Drama Room graduate Gillian McCormack, the new eight-parter boasts an ensemble of rising talent but also includes plenty of familiar acting talent including Doctor Who favourite Michelle Gomez.

Known for her role as Missy in the long-running sci-fi series, Gomez had a recurring role in Doctor Who from seasons 8 to 10, having also helmed her own titular Doctor Who audio stories.

The main cast of Counsels revolves around the "sometimes complex and messy lives" of the lawyers at the centre of it, with the stars including Brandon Grace (My Lady Jane) as Jamie, Ro Kumar (Traces) as Bav, Eilidh Park (Wind of Change) as Nadine, George Prentice (The Pendragon Cycle) as Alasdair, Alyth Ross (Last Light) as Katie and Rebecca Bell (Outlander: Blood of My Blood) as Karina.

Michelle Gomez.

They're joined by Gomez as well as Derek Riddell (Happy Valley), Laura Haddock (What It Feels Like For A Girl), Daniela Nardini (This Life), Michael Nardone (The Night Manager), Sally Howitt (River City), Stuart Bowman (Department Q), Neshla Caplan (The Rig) and Stephen Purdon (River City).

The official BBC synopsis for the series reads: "Working across the legal landscape, whether as public prosecutors, slick representatives of glossier commercial interests or the shabby and good-hearted last resort of those with nothing left to lose, each one of them is out to win.

"They are colleagues jostling for promotion, lovers trying to hold onto one another as ambitions accelerate and pure adversaries professionally and personally. And now’s the time things are going to catch fire."

On the announcement of both the cast and the filming kick-off in Glasgow, series co-creator and co-writer Elsley said: “I am delighted to be leading with Gillian McCormack on Counsels. We look forward to introducing a galaxy of Scottish acting, writing and directing talent to our audience. Set entirely in Glasgow, we hope to bring the city vividly to life and fill it with arresting stories and characters.”

Similarly, series co-creator and co-writer McCormack added: “It’s been amazing to work with Bryan and see our incredible crew and phenomenal cast come together. Developing our characters and their worlds has been a brilliant experience and I can’t wait to share their stories set against the backdrop of the dynamic, exciting and contemporary city of Glasgow, of which I am hugely proud.”

As of now, a release date for Counsels hasn't been revealed but with filming now under way, we can anticipate some further exciting details in due course.

Counsels will be coming soon to the BBC.

