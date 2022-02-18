Call the Midwife's Shelagh breaks down in tears in finale preview

The short clip, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , sees Shelagh praying through tears after a devastating train crash endangers the lives of Poplar residents.

Tragedy is set to strike Nonnatus House in this Sunday's episode of Call the Midwife , with Shelagh (Laura Main) worrying about the fate of her husband Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) in an exclusive first-look preview.

As Nonnatus House "faces its darkest day", according to the episode synopsis, Shelagh opens up about her anxieties to Cyril (Zephryn Taitte), saying: "I don't know what to pray for.

"I don't know what has happened or what will come to pass," she adds. "I don't know what to do apart from wait and the waiting will kill me."

Comforting her, Cyril replies: "Come where there are other people. Come where you can help."

The penultimate episode of season 11 ended on a major cliffhanger, with Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) and Dr Turner getting caught up in a major train crash, leaving fans fearing for the lives of their favourite characters.

The upcoming finale will see the community rally together as the team at Nonnatus House overcome personal anguish to help those injured in the crash.

Call the Midwife stars Max Macmillan and Stephen McGann recently teased that the upcoming episode is set to be one of the period drama's best, with Macmillan writing on Twitter: "The whole series was absolutely fantastic, but these next two upcoming episodes of #callthemidwife are the ones I'm the most excited I've EVER been for people to see."

Call the Midwife season 11 concludes on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 20th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

