In the fifth episode of season 11, viewers watched as Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) tragically suffered a miscarriage.

Writer Heidi Thomas has long been weaving important and powerful stories into the period drama of Call the Midwife , exploring issues as diverse as the thalidomide scandal, female genital mutilation and mental health.

In a letter to Radio Times magazine, reader Katharine Peters shared her response to the moving storyline.

"The brilliant storytelling of Call the Midwife has often resonated with me, but on 30th January I felt Lucille was telling my story as she miscarried: the sense of losing a tiny, complete baby.

"The contrast between the midwives' metal dish and the cot was so poignantly captured by Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane.

"I've never felt able to tell anyone the difficult details, as miscarriage can be dismissed as a non-event ("you were only a few weeks on..."). But 19 years later it's something I find hard to forget.

"Heidi Thomas's perceptive writing really brought miscarriage into the light, and I hope it encourages more people to speak about it."

For information and support, please visit The Miscarriage Association.

