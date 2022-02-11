The final two episodes of season 11 are awaited with great anticipation by long-time viewers, as they are expected to usher in the "big" plot development that will leave the residents of Nonnatus House shaken to their core.

The BBC has released a first-look clip from this weekend's episode of Call the Midwife, exclusively for readers of RadioTimes.com .

The synopsis for episode 7 teases an "unforeseen event" in Poplar as the nunnery's "biggest threat" to date, leaving residents and friends of the local institution in danger.

Alongside this dramatic plot, there will of course be more medical drama focused on newborn babies and their mothers, with this week's patient being teenager Carole Reece (played by newcomer Ellie-May Sheridan).

She is a familiar face to Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri), who delivered her baby weeks earlier and remains a pillar of support in this daunting new phase of her life.

Watch the exclusive Call the Midwife clip below.

Carole timidly enters the surgery with her foster mother as she is worried about her infant son's dry skin, although the episode synopsis teases that the young woman's own health will prove to be of greater concern.

As she is led off to the doctor's office, Carole's foster mother remarks to the sisters: "I know. They get younger everyday."

However, despite the harsh attitudes of the time towards young mothers, she and the midwives of Nonnatus House appear determined to treat young Carole with the respect she deserves.

Also in this episode (via BBC): "Sister Hilda and Sister Julienne expect more from Nancy and decide to show her what she is capable of by letting her lead morning orders, and Timothy returns home from university after falling ill with glandular fever."

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 13th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

