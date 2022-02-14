Over the past couple of months, members of the Call the Midwife cast have been alluding to a "big" event coming up in the current season that will have lasting consequences for the long-running drama.

Call the Midwife fans have been left shaken by this weekend's tragic train crash , which left the lives of two characters hanging in the balance.

Now we know that they were dropping hints about this crash, which Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) and Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) are caught up in.

Call the Midwife viewers took to social media to voice their concern, with one fan saying: "We are all far too invested in all of these characters. Not one can die, I tell you, not one!!"

Another noted the departure in tone from the show's usual approach, adding: "Please don't turn Call the Midwife into EastEnders!!"

Finally, several viewers focused on how the wait for answers is sure to be agonising: "I haven't missed one single episode of Call the Midwife since it began like 11 years ago but never have I been as shook by an episode as this evening... how am I gonna cope awaiting episode 8?"

Call the Midwife season 11 concludes on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 27th February 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

