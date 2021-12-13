Call the Midwife’s Stephen McGann says “big” season 11 moment is “departure” for show

Call the Midwife is showing no signs of slowing down as it heads into season 11 on Sunday 2nd January, just eight days after the drama’s festive special, with seasons 12 and 13 already confirmed for 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com and other press about how the show has evolved over the years, Helen George, who plays Trixie, said: “I think it’s quite a different show from when we first started.

“It has naturally sort of settled into something which isn’t dissimilar from the first series, but it’s settled into a new way of being. It’s changed because there’s an influx of new blood coming in all the time, so there’s a lovely changeover and renewal of energy as we go through each series.”

And viewers should expect further developments in the next batch of episodes following a seismic event, which is set to shake up proceedings.

“It’s big, it’s brilliant and it is a real challenge,“ said Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, about the mystery storyline.

“And I think for people who watch the show, I think it’s a departure. It’s different. It’s ambitious. Everybody, in their way, is affected by it. Everyone comes into it. It smashes. It’s great. And it shows us again going on and on with this thing and finding new things to tell.”

BBC

When asked if any cast members would be on their way out following the dramatic incident, Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, said: “I think people are on the edge. I think you might. It really does look like it.”

Show creator Heidi Thomas didn’t give much away, but she did say that the storyline poses a huge challenge to the people of Nonnatus House rather than the building itself, which has faced obstacles in the past.

The Call the Midwife Christmas 2021 special will air on BBC One on 25th December at 8pm. Season 11 will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 2nd January.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-10 are available on BBC iPlayer.

