Two of the show's stars have hinted that the next pair of episodes could be the best in the show's history – which is sure to excite long-term fans of the beloved period drama.

It looks like Call the Midwife fans are in for a real treat in the coming weeks, at least according to the cast.

Timothy Turner star Max Macmillan first took to Twitter to sing the praises of the upcoming instalments, with Dr Patrick Turner's Stephen McGann echoing his sentiments soon afterwards.

"This whole series was absolutely fantastic, but these next two upcoming episodes of #callthemidwife are the ones I’m the most excited I’ve EVER been for people to see," Macmillan wrote.

McGann then retweeted Macmillan's comments, adding, "<proud sniff> The lad's not wrong..."

The next two episodes will be the final two of the ongoing 11th run, which has once again been received very well by fans of the series.

But it might not all be good news going into the business end of the season – with the most recent episode having hinted at an impending tragedy at Nonnatus House.

Sunday's instalment included an ominous warning to Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) when she visited a clairvoyant (Frances Tomelty) after seeing a raven in the nunnery.

During the visit, the clairvoyant – named Dulcie Greenhalgh – revealed that she felt "something unfortunate" would occur at Nonnatus House, although she didn't give any further details on what that event might be.

Various members of the Call the Midwife cast have already teased that the season will include a shocking event that will provide a serious story shake-up and affect the life of every character on the show.

"It's big, it's brilliant and it is a real challenge," McGann previously explained. “And I think for people who watch the show, I think it's a departure. It's different. It's ambitious.

"Everybody, in their way, is affected by it. Everyone comes into it. It smashes. It’s great. And it shows us again going on and on with this thing and finding new things to tell."