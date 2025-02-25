As well as images confirming Nancy's return to Poplar, there's also an image of a happy-looking Nancy leaving the church with her wedding bouquet in hand.

Her wedding car awaits, but strangely, Roger is nowhere to be seen in the photo. Could it signal trouble in paradise?

Nonetheless, all the guests and Nancy herself look happy despite the gloomy weather.

But of course, any major event in Call the Midwife always comes with its own little twists, and this time around, we can also anticipate the return of Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda.

Woolgar initially joined the BBC series back in 2018, starring in Call the Midwife for four seasons and becoming an integral and happy part of the show.

However, Woolgar's exit was announced back in 2022 ahead of the festive episode that year, where she was written out.

In the series, Sister Hilda had simply returned to the Mother House, the coastal convent, with no exact reasoning being given about why Woolgar departed the series.

So, fans will surely be excited for her return. As for how long she'll be back in the series, we'll just have to wait and see!

As for Nancy, she may have been initially hesitant about Roger, but he has since swept her off her feet and the pair couldn't be happier.

When asked if the wedding is still going ahead between Nancy and Roger at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Cusack exclusively to RadioTimes.com: "Yeah, 100 per cent, who doesn't want to get married?"

While Nancy has been absent for some episodes, Cusack will come back with a bang – at least until her departure from the show.

As for her storyline with Roger, Cusack has said previously: "It was lovely [to explore all of that]. I never thought Nancy would have a romance, so it's a new element of that character.

"And it's been lovely in the sense that it feels like the community of Poplar has allowed her to let her guard down and experience someone loving her."

Call the Midwife season 14 continues on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

