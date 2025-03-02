But she was always set to return for the finale, when her wedding to salesman Roger, who she met in the Christmas special, would take place.

Yet, their nuptials were very nearly scuppered by an unexpected but joyous arrival.

While Violet was checking her measurements for the final time ahead of the big day, the cat was well and truly let out of the bag: Nancy was pregnant – just over seven months, to be precise.

At first, she hadn't even realised herself, but when she did, she decided that she didn't want to tell anyone.

"I know it sounds daft, wanting to keep it a secret until after the event, but I had my first baby when I was 16," she said to Violet, Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins. "I just wanted things to be different this time.

"I knew I could never hope to have a white wedding, but I did want to have a respectable one, except tape measures don't lie."

But despite agreeing to keep her secret, there was no stopping Nancy and Roger's baby from making her grand debut far earlier than Nancy had anticipated.

"Must have been the curry," the midwife said after Miss Higgins remarked that she looked peaky the morning after her hen party. "I knew I shouldn't have let my guard down."

A short while later, her baby was firmly in position as her contractions started, which prompted Nurse Crane to call for an ambulance.

But they didn't make it to the hospital.

As Roger held his wife-to-be, Nurse Crane did what she does best and guided little Melinda into the world in a matter of moments.

"You said you wanted the birth to be different this time, and you certainly got your wish," she laughed.

"I did, and not just because I delivered in the ambulance," said Nancy, gazing at her friend. "This time, I was with people I love."

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions,Olly Courtney

Incredibly, despite Melinda arriving ahead of schedule, Nancy and Roger's wedding still went ahead.

It might have been raining, but the day was anything but a damp squib as their loved ones gathered to toast the very happy couple.

But it's bittersweet as the drama looks towards its 15th season.

Just a few days ago, Cusack confirmed her departure from Call the Midwife after four years.

"Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow," Cusack told this week's issue of Radio Times magazine. "I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

She continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me.

"But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.