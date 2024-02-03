He said: "For Cyril, you see him more integrate into the community, finding his role in society and having more of a mission that he wants to take care of."

So, what kind of mission could Cyril find himself on? Could it have something to do with Lucille? Well, we'll just have to wait and see.

If you cast your mind back to season 12, Cyril was informed over the phone by Lucille's sister that Lucille wouldn't be returning to Poplar after accepting a job offer in a maternity ward in Jamaica.

It was a shock to viewers as well as Cyril, who has been left in limbo since.

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Taitte revealed his hopes for the married couple to one day reunite.

He said: "He's just taking it day by day and in my head I believe he's writing her letters and hopefully they’ll come back [together] one day if she responds. I think the door's always open for Lucille to come back. It’d be lovely to see Leonie again."

As for other characters that could be facing their own struggles in this 13th season, newcomer Natalie Quarry spoke to RadioTimes.com about what lies ahead for her student nurse character Rosalind.

She revealed: "I think that Roz kind of faces some struggles with how invested she gets with patients and how much time she wishes... I feel like she should take on them, but [it's] maybe to the detriment of her own wellbeing.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 4th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

