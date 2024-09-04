Breathless screenwriter Carlos Montero also co-created the recently concluded Elite and brings one of that show's stars, Manu Ríos, with him to this follow-up project.

Meanwhile, Najwa Nimri plays a major role as politician Patricia Segura, having made a major impact on Netflix subscribers for her work on crime thriller Money Heist and its prequel Berlin.

Montero teased in a statement: "When you see [the cast] working as doctors at the Joaquín Sorolla, I think you will want to come to this hospital if only to be treated for a cold.

"Or to walk through the immense corridors and get to know the rooms, the operating theatres and all the spaces that we have recreated in an ambitious and realistic way so that the Sorolla becomes one of the reference hospitals in today's fiction."

Read on to find out more about the Breathless cast, including their earlier work.

Breathless cast: Full list of actors and characters

Before we take a closer look at the stars and their characters, here's a concise list of the main Breathless cast.

Scroll on for more on what each of them brings to the new series.

Manu Ríos plays Biel de Felipe

Najwa Nimri plays Patricia Segura

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón plays Pilar Amaro

Blanca Suárez plays Jésica Donoso

Borja Luna plays Néstor Moa

Alfonso Bassave plays Lluís Bonet

Ana Rayo plays Leo

Macarena de Rueda plays Rocío

Blanca Martínez plays Blanca

Abril Zamora plays Neus

Xoán Fórneas plays Quique

Manu Ríos plays Biel de Felipe

Manu Ríos as Biel in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Biel? Biel is a young doctor who has recently qualified and devoted hundreds of hours to a public hospital. He is thrown into a moral conundrum when deciding whether to join a strike, which is fighting for better conditions for doctors, but also risks affecting the health of their patients.

What else has Manu Ríos been in? Ríos is best known for playing the role of Patrick Blanco Commerford on Spanish teen drama Elite. He also had a small role in Pedro Almodóvar's Strange Way of Life, co-starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke.

Najwa Nimri plays Patricia Segura

Najwa Nimri stars in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Patricia? Patricia is the president of the Valencian government, who unexpectedly becomes a patient at the Joaquín Sorolla hospital. The question is: will she use her political influence to help or hinder the impending strike?

What else has Najwa Nimri been in? Nimri will be best known to UK viewers for playing tough detective Alicia Sierra in Money Heist and its recent prequel series Berlin.

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón plays Pilar Amaro

(L-R) Aitana Sánchez-Gijón as Pilar, Rafa Verdugo as Óscar. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Pilar? Pilar is an experienced surgeon working for the Joaquín Sorolla.

What else has Aitana Sánchez-Gijón been in? She recently had a recurring role across three seasons of Spanish comedy-drama Velvet Colección.

Blanca Suárez plays Jésica Donoso

Blanca Suárez plays Jéssica Donoso in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Jésica? Another doctor at the Joaquín Sorolla, who strikes up a risky romantic relationship with Biel.

What else has Blanca Suárez been in? Another cast member to have collaborated with filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, she appeared in his acclaimed 2011 film The Skin I Live In, co-starring Antonio Banderas.

More recently, she has appeared in films Me he hecho viral and Disco, Ibiza, Locomía, the latter of which featured Money Heist alum Jaime Lorente.

Borja Luna plays Néstor Moa

(L-R) Manu Ríos as Biel and Borja Luna as Néstor Moa in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Néstor Moa? Another key player at the hospital, Néstor is an oncologist and one of the strongest advocates for a strike.

What else has Borja Luna been in? Luna previously starred opposite Blanca Suárez in Cable Girls, which was one of the first major Netflix shows to be produced in Spain.

Alfonso Bassave plays Lluís Bonet

Alfonso Bassave as Lluís in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Lluís Bonet? Lluís is the administrator at the hospital, meaning there is a lot of pressure on his shoulders to get the most out of their insufficient funding.

What else has Alfonso Bassave been in? Bassave recently starred in dark fantasy series Estoy vivo, following a policeman's hunt for a serial killer across multiple lives.

Ana Rayo plays Leo

(L-R) Alfonso Bassave as Lluís and Ana Rayo as Leo in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Leo? Another doctor at the hospital, who is particularly compassionate towards patients.

What else has Ana Rayo been in? Rayo has previously appeared in Spanish soap opera Mercado Central and psychological thriller Past Lies, which is streaming on Disney Plus.

Blanca Martínez plays Blanca

Blanca Martínez plays Blanca in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Blanca? Blanca is a hard-working nurse at the hospital.

What else has Blanca Martínez been in? She is known for Spanish comedy-dramas Merlí: Sapere Aude and Las invisibles.

Abril Zamora plays Neus

Abril Zamora plays Neus in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Neus? Another high-ranking member of the hospital staff.

What else has Abril Zamora been in? Zamora is known for creating and starring in Spanish-language television shows Dangerous Moms and Todo lo otro, while she has also appeared in Netflix's The Mess You Leave Behind (created by Breathless writer Montero) and Holy Family.

Xoán Fórneas plays Quique

Xoán Fórneas plays Quique in Breathless. Carla Oset/Netflix

Who is Quique? You guessed it: another doctor! Quique finds himself in deep trouble in season 1 as the pressure of his work leads him to act out.

What else has Xoán Fórneas been in? Fórneas previously worked with Breathless star Ríos and creator Montero on their previous serious Elite; appearing in the Patrick-centric mini episodes as Manu. More recently, he has had a key role in Spanish teen drama Red Flags.

