Across the seven episodes, we follow the young protagonist as he has to reckon with a recovering addict mother, a drug dealing step-father and a brother who hasn't uttered a word in years. The Australian series sees Cameron take the lead as Eli but he is joined by familiar acting talents such as Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries) and Sophie Wilde (Everything Now).

But who else stars in the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Boy Swallows Universe.

Boy Swallows Universe cast: Full list of actors and characters in Netflix drama

The new series is led by the stellar Felix Cameron as the young Eli, who we follow throughout the eight episodes on his particularly tricky life journey of family trauma, school and more.

The rest of the cast of Boy Swallows Universe is as follows but scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you may have seen the actors before.

Felix Cameron as Eli Bell

Lee Tiger Halley as Gus Bell

Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell

Travis Fimmel as Lyle Orlik

Simon Baker as Robert

Bryan Brown as Slim

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn Spies

Anthony LaPaglia as Tytus Broz

Deborah Mailman as Poppy Birkbeck

Christopher James Baker as Ivan Kroll

Zac Burgess as (older) Eli Bell

Ben O'Toole as Teddy

Millie Donaldson as (older) Shelley Huffman

Eloise Rothfield as (younger) Shelley Huffman

Zachary Wan as Darren Dang

HaiHa Le as Bich Dang

Adam Briggs

Toby Schmitz

Felix Cameron plays Eli Bell

Felix Cameron as Eli Bell and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Eli Bell? Eli is a 12-year-old boy growing up in Brisbane in the '80s but he is increasingly forced to face the problems of adulthood way before his time. We follow him as, in spite of all that is going on, he dreams big and remains optimistic about the future.

What else has Felix Cameron been in? The young Australian actor has appeared in Penguin Bloom, with Boy Swallows Universe marking his major leading role in a TV series.

Lee Tiger Halley plays Gus Bell

Lee Halley as Gus Bell and Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Gus Bell? Gus is Eli's older brother and hasn't said a word since he was seven years old. While the family don't think there's anything especially 'wrong' with Gus, they do know he's very intelligent and has been known to tell the future.

What else has Lee Tiger Halley been in? Halley has starred in The Heights as Big Mike and Crazy Fun Park as Gonzo.

Phoebe Tonkin plays Frances Bell

Phoebe Tonkin as Frances Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Frances Bell? Frances is Eli and Gus's mother who tries to do the best for her sons but struggles in her recovery from drug addiction.

What else has Phoebe Tonkin been in? You'll likely recognise Tonkin for her previous breakout role in H2O: Just Add Water, as well as The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals. Tonkin has also starred in Westworld and Babylon.

Travis Fimmel plays Lyle Orlik

Travis Fimmel as Lyle Orlik in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Lyle Orlik? Lyle is Frances's boyfriend and is step-father to the boys, juggling jobs but also dealing drugs to bring in more money to the household.

What else has Travis Fimmel been in? Fimmel is known for various roles in TV series such as his breakout role in Vikings, Raised By Wolves and most recently leading the cast of detective drama Black Snow.

Simon Baker plays Robert

Simon Baker as Robert Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Robert? Robert is Eli and Gus's father who is an alcoholic and someone who loves his sons a lot but is generally absent from their lives and flawed. He is, according to Baker, someone who is based heavily on author Trent Dalton's own father.

What else has Simon Baker been in? Most people will recognise Baker for his starring role in The Mentalist as Patrick Jane, but the actor has also starred in The Guardian, Home and Away and films like The Devil Wears Prada and Breath.

Bryan Brown plays Slim

Lee Halley as Gus Bell, Bryan Brown as Slim Halliday and Felix Cameron as Eli Bell in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Slim? Slim is referred to by Eli as his babysitter but is someone that Lyle met in prison when Slim was serving time for murder. Now, he's a no-nonsense force in the boy's lives and looks after them when their parents are busy.

What else has Bryan Brown been in? Throughout his career, Brown has starred in over 100 films and TV shows, but many will recognise him from starring roles in Blood Money, Kim, F/X and most recently, Anyone But You.

Sophie Wilde plays Caitlyn Spies

Sophie Wilde as Caitlyn Spies in Boy Swallows Universe. Netflix

Who is Caitlyn Spies? Caitlyn is a journalist who works at Courier Mail, in a job position that Eli dreams of for himself one day.

What else has Sophie Wilde been in? Wilde has most recently been seen on our screens in Talk To Me and Everything Now but has also starred in Tom Jones, You Don't Know Me and Eden.

