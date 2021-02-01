When is Bloodlands on BBC One? What is it about? Who is in the cast?

If the prospect of a new crime drama with Line of Duty and Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio attached wasn’t already exciting enough, a new trailer has arrived which will only ramp up the anticipation.

Advertisement

Bloodlands sees James Nesbitt star as a detective on the hunt for a serial killer known as Goliath, and the first teaser introduces us to the character as he reveals that the murderer was responsible for his wife’s death.

Mercurio is producing the Northern Ireland set thriller from a script by first time TV writer Chris Brandon and is coming to BBC One later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming drama.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Bloodlands airing on BBC One?

As yet, we don’t have an official air date – but the cast was spotted filming for the series in Belfast in 2020, and it was originally thought that it might arrive last year.

It seems likely that we can expect the show before too much longer – but we’ll update this page when we get more concrete information.

What we do know for certain is that it will definitely be broadcast on BBC One, and it will consist of four hour-long episodes.

What is Bloodlands about?

The series centres around Tom Brannick, a Northern Irish police detective who discovers a possible suicide note in a car that had been left in Strangford Lough, a large sea loch or inlet in County Down.

He soon realises that the note could be linked to an earlier case to which he himself is connected, and what follows is, according to the BBC, a “dogged hunt for a legendary assassin, an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher”.

Jimmy Mulville, one of the show’s executive producers, called it a “compelling edge-of-the-seat thriller which couldn’t be more timely” adding that the series heralded the arrival of the “Irish noir” genre.

Who wrote Bloodlands?

The show comes from the pen of first-time writer Chris Brandon, who said that he was “absolutely delighted that the first opportunity I get to tell a story on this scale, it is one that is so close to home and the people and places that raised me”.

Jed Mercurio, an executive producer of the show and one of the biggest names in UK television, has been full of praise for Brandon and his scripts.

Phillip Chin/Getty Images

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to discover Chris Brandon’s work and to witness the development of an outstanding new voice in contemporary television thriller writing,” Mercurio said.

Meanwhile directorial duties are being handled by Omagh and Dredd director Pete Travis.

Who is in the cast of Bloodlands?

Cold Feet and The Missing star James Nesbitt will lead the cast as Tom Brannick, and the star has said that he was very happy to be back filming in his native Northern Ireland.

He said of his involvement: “We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in County Down, which are very exciting and psychologically complex. I can’t wait to start.”

In February 2020, it was announced that Nesbitt would be joined in the cast by a host of major names, many of whom are also Northern Irish.

This includes Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game Of Thrones), Lisa Dwan (Top Boy, Trust) and Michael Smiley (Luther, Death and Nightingales).

Also starring are Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude, The Dig), Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street, Vienna Blood), Lola Petticrew (My Left Nut, Come Home), Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917), Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, The Pale Horse), and Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Save Me).

Bloodlands trailer

You can check out the first trailer – which sets out the premise of the thriller – below:

A brand new thriller from the Executive Producer of Line of Duty and Bodyguard.



Bloodlands. Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/fgpjIfL3Kp — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 1, 2021

Advertisement

Bloodlands is coming soon to BBC One. In the meantime, check out our TV Guide for something to watch tonight.