After an initial five series run, Cold Feet was absent from the television landscape for well over a decade before being revived in 2016.

ITV announced today that the ninth series finale will be "the last episode in the current run" as creator Mike Bullen feels the drama needs time to rest.

Bullen said: "We feel we've explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we've told thus far and the issues they'll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grandparenthood. We're looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age…"

Cold Feet's first break lasted a lengthy 13 years and it is currently unclear whether this one will be of a comparable duration.

The series stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley, John Thomson and Robert Bathurst, all of whom have expressed their interest in returning to the show with a joint statement.

"The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bitter sweet. So, although the show will take a well-earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation's hearts once again," they said.

Cold Feet concludes on ITV at 9pm on Monday 17th February