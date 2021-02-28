Who is Goliath in BBC One’s Bloodlands?

BBC One drama Bloodlands continued tonight, with DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) still on the hunt for serial killer Goliath whilst looking for answers as to what happened to his spook wife Emma.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode proved to be just as dramatic as the show’s premiere, with police finally getting somewhere as to who Pat Keenan’s kidnapper was and finding Goliath’s victims – however, the identity of Goliath himself/herself is still unknown.

With two more episodes two go, we’ve broken down some of the best theories to come out of Bloodlands so far – could DCS Jackie Twomey be the crooked cop behind the killings? Or could it be Tom’s missing wife Emma?

Here’s everything we know so far about the identity of Goliath in Bloodlands.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jackie Twomey

BBC

So far, all clues are pointing towards Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) being serial killer Goliath.

From episode one, the super suspicious Jackie repeatedly told Tom to stop investigating leads relating to Goliath and to focus on finding Pat Keenan, even though the two cases were undoubtedly linked. He even removed Tom’s boss, Superintendent McAllister, from the case after she told him to look into any Goliath connections and put himself in charge instead.

While alarm bells were already ringing at this point, we find out that Jackie failed to tell Tom about a major lead relating to the burial place of Goliath’s victims, provided by David Cory’s brother Adam 20 years ago. When he reveals his prior knowledge to a shocked Tom, he then tries to shut down the dig and tells him the lead is utter rubbish – however, shortly afterwards, it turns out there were three bodies found on the island.

Then in episode two, we watch as a sketchy-acting Twomey heads to a dilapidated caravan, retrieves a secret burner phone and meets up with Siobhan Harkin – the widow of IRA quartermaster Joe Harkin who was murdered by Goliath. During their clandestine meeting, he tells her that they “need to be careful”.

Harkin is suspected of arranging the kidnapping of Pat Keenan (by Keenan himself) and with Goliath seemingly connected to the Keenan case, does that mean Jackie is Goliath? And if he isn’t, is he somehow working with Goliath?

He fits the description of Goliath: a man on the inside, working on the Goliath case back in the 90’s – but is the answer as simple as that?

Siobhan Harkin

BBC

In episode two, we meet Siobhan Harkin (Cara Kelly) – the widow of Joe Harkin, an IRA quartermaster who was murdered by Goliath.

While it seems unlikely that Siobhan would be Goliath, the person responsible for murdering her husband, we know she’s definitely involved in something shady with Jackie Twomey after the two secretly meet up and vow to “be careful”.

She’s also immediately suspected by Pat Keenan as being the person behind his kidnapping, with the haulage businessman sending a member of his criminal gang to kill Siobhan – a job he failed to do after Tom and Niamh intervened in time. While she claims to have an alibi at the time of Keenan’s disappearance, she reveals Keenan thinks her husband owed him money when in actual fact it was Keenan who owed Joe money.

With her connections to Jackie and her husband’s potential debt, could Siobhan be the criminal mastermind behind Goliath?

One particular spanner in the works in this theory would be the suggestion in episode two that Goliath wasn’t behind the Pat Keenan disappearance at all. At the end of the episode, Adam Cory confirmed he knew who’d kidnapped Keenan, with Tom suggesting he’d made the kidnapping look as though Goliath was responsible so the police would reopen the case and find out what happened to his brother.

This would mean that Siobhan could have been involved in Pat Keenan’s kidnapping without necessarily being Goliath – but I guess we’ll have to tune in next week to find out.

Superintendent McAllister

BBC

In episode one, we watched as Jackie Twomey removed the seemingly enthusiastic Superintendent McAllister (Flora Montgomery) from the Pat Keenan case after she told Tom to pull all the resources he needed to track down Goliath.

Could her full support be a strategy to distract Tom and his team from suspecting her while Jackie, an accomplice in this theory, made plans to move her out of the spotlight? She’d be the suspect viewers would least expect due to her little air time, so she’s definitely a possibility when it comes to Goliath’s identity.

Emma Brannick

BBC

While episode one led viewers to believe Emma Brannick, Tom’s British Army Intelligence wife, had been kidnapped and murdered by Goliath in 1998, information comes to light in tonight’s episode that hints this might not be the case.

We find out that she isn’t among the bodies found on the island and that, according to Adam Cory, she was having an affair with his brother David, who she had given her cherished owl pendant to.

Meanwhile, crime scene investigator Dinger suggests that Emma may have engineered her own disappearance since she was a spook, saying: “If anyone could, she could.”

Is it possible that Emma began an affair with David as part of her undercover investigation, committed the Goliath murders and made sure her owl pendant was on Adam’s body so that police would believe she had been murdered while she fled the country? It seems like a far-fetched theory but with the twist and turns we’ve seen already in Bloodlands, you can’t rule it out.

Tom Brannick

BBC

Drawing the conclusion that Tom is actually Goliath may seem a bit ridiculous, but after the dramatic ending of episode two, Tom does start took look a bit suspicious.

In the last five minutes of the episode, we watch as Adam Cory accuses Tom of being Goliath, pointing to his wife’s affair with David Cory as a motive for Tom to kill David. Instead of diffusing the situation, Tom decides to shoot Adam dead in what appears to be a rather impulsive, stupid move.

Advertisement

While you could say Tom killed Adam in fury, having just learnt about his wife’s secret affair, taking Adam out to the island, where Goliath’s victims were buried, by himself with no other police officers does look a bit shady.

Bloodlands continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.