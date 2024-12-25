Beyond Paradise's Anne needs Humphrey's help with ghostly goings-on in Christmas teaser
An exclusive clip from this year's Christmas special teases an eerie festive mystery.
We may still be a couple of days out from the Beyond Paradise special, but as a Christmas treat we've got an exclusive first-look clip, giving us a sense of what fans can expect.
In the clip, which can be seen above, Martha's mother Anne asks for advice from Humphrey, telling him that her friend Bob Holland, whose wife died earlier that year, has been seeing her in the house.
Humphrey suggests Bob visits his doctor as it may be the grief affecting him, but Anne reveals that it's happened twice now, and the second time the ghostly apparition coincided with writing appearing on a mirror.
This appears to pique Humphrey's interest - luring him in to investigate.
The episode will see Humphrey and Esther trying to get to the bottom of Bob's mystery, with the widower being played by guest star Mark Heap.
Elsewhere, Humphrey and Martha will be seen dealing with fostering troubles, as they struggle to get their new placement, a teenage boy named Jaiden, out of his shell.
Martha star Sally Bretton explained: "Jaiden is a bit of a challenge at first. Like any typical teenager, he’s glued to his phone and headphones, and it takes him a while to warm up to Martha. She really tries to make a connection with him, but it’s not easy.
"As the episode unfolds, we learn that Jaiden is struggling with being separated from his little brother. It’s a big learning experience for Martha and Humphrey, who have only cared for younger children before.
"Handling a teenager presents new challenges, but Martha is determined to make it a special Christmas for Jaiden, nonetheless."
The Beyond Paradise Christmas 2024 special will air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
