Humphrey suggests Bob visits his doctor as it may be the grief affecting him, but Anne reveals that it's happened twice now, and the second time the ghostly apparition coincided with writing appearing on a mirror.

This appears to pique Humphrey's interest - luring him in to investigate.

Zahra Ahmadi as Esther Williams and Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett

The episode will see Humphrey and Esther trying to get to the bottom of Bob's mystery, with the widower being played by guest star Mark Heap.

Elsewhere, Humphrey and Martha will be seen dealing with fostering troubles, as they struggle to get their new placement, a teenage boy named Jaiden, out of his shell.

Martha star Sally Bretton explained: "Jaiden is a bit of a challenge at first. Like any typical teenager, he’s glued to his phone and headphones, and it takes him a while to warm up to Martha. She really tries to make a connection with him, but it’s not easy.

"As the episode unfolds, we learn that Jaiden is struggling with being separated from his little brother. It’s a big learning experience for Martha and Humphrey, who have only cared for younger children before.

"Handling a teenager presents new challenges, but Martha is determined to make it a special Christmas for Jaiden, nonetheless."

The Beyond Paradise Christmas 2024 special will air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

