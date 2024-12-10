Filming on the show's third season commenced in August, and this is what executive producer Tim Key had to say: "We are delighted to be back in the beautiful South West, filming what promises to be our strongest series yet, packed full of mysteries, surprises, challenges and lots of heart.

"We love making the show and the audience response to it is fantastic, and it’s especially exciting to welcome back Jamie Bamber [who plays Martha's ex Archie] to Shipton Abbott– we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been up to."

But what exactly does the team have in store for us in the Beyond Paradise Christmas special?

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special for 2024 will officially air on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Beyond Paradise Christmas special cast: Who's returning?

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reprise their roles as Humphrey and Martha.

The rest of the returning cast is as follows:

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

Beyond Paradise Christmas special plot: What's it about?

The cast of Beyond Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett

The synopsis for the festive episode is as follows: "When a widower starts seeing the ghost of his late wife, DI Humphrey Goodman and the team are called in to investigate.

"DS Esther Williams is deeply sceptical, but Humphrey is more than happy to dive into his first haunting. It's Christmas after all, and who doesn’t like a festive ghost story?"

Humphrey and Martha have also taken in a teenager called Jaiden as part of their fostering.

"So far, the only foster placement Humphrey and Martha have had was a young boy called Ryan, who was cheeky, energetic, and relatively easy to look after – but that was just a short-term placement," said Marshall.

"Every child is different, and fostering is an emotional roller coaster. Each placement brings its unique challenges, and Martha and Humphrey face them together.

"While Humphrey is supportive and involved, most of the parenting tends to fall on Martha’s shoulders. But Humphrey does find the whole fostering experience deeply rewarding."

Bretton also described the experience as "a bit of a challenge at first".

"Like any typical teenager, he's glued to his phone and headphones, and it takes him a while to warm up to Martha," she expanded.

"She really tries to make a connection with him, but it's not easy.

"As the episode unfolds, we learn that Jaiden is struggling with being separated from his little brother. It's a big learning experience for Martha and Humphrey, who have only cared for younger children before.

"Handling a teenager presents new challenges, but Martha is determined to make it a special Christmas for Jaiden, nonetheless."

Beyond Paradise Christmas special trailer: Is it available to watch?

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special airs on Friday 27th December at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

