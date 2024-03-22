Beyond Paradise shares first look at episode 2 in spoiler pics
Looking ahead to next week's episode of the crime drama.
With Beyond Paradise season 2 having now kicked off on BBC One, we've got a selection of first-look images looking ahead to next week's episode 2.
In the second episode, Humphrey and Martha will be having their fostering interviews, while the team investigate as a clairvoyant seems to be predicting unusual events occurring in the life of a recently bereaved woman.
Meanwhile, Esther's daughter Zoe is working in Martha's cafe, as seen in the images, and the episode will introduce us to Peter Davison's new character Richard Baxter.
It seems that Richard may have some connection with Martha's mother Anne (Barbara Flynn) and her dating storyline – although this has yet to be confirmed.
This season sees Anne throw herself into the world of online dating, following the death of her husband before the first season.
More like this
Read more:
- Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall: 'After a week, I was sick of the steam train'
- Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall on "existential threat" facing police station
Flynn told Digital Spy of this storyline: "It was a natural progression, I suppose, but also quite a difficult one to jump in. But she does jump in with encouragement and a bit of determination and finds it’s quite fun – but also a bit dangerous.
"She does get support from the youth around her, from a lovely new character, and it’s a journey."
In a separate interview, she also said of Anne: "She finds the abbreviations on dating apps quite intriguing. She finds it confusing and immediately is an addict, she becomes a teenager who isn’t concentrating on what’s going on in the room as we all do when we enter this rabbit hole that is the online world!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"She’s looking for companionship, a distraction, something new."
Marshall recently revealed his own personal connection to Humphrey and Martha's fostering storyline, saying: "My late mum fostered quite a lot before I was born, so I... tapped into her experiences.
"It's not a great well of information, but I recalled and recounted her stories of her time as a foster parent."
Beyond Paradise season 2 continues on Friday 29th March at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.