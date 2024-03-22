Meanwhile, Esther's daughter Zoe is working in Martha's cafe, as seen in the images, and the episode will introduce us to Peter Davison's new character Richard Baxter.

It seems that Richard may have some connection with Martha's mother Anne (Barbara Flynn) and her dating storyline – although this has yet to be confirmed.

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Alex Hill

This season sees Anne throw herself into the world of online dating, following the death of her husband before the first season.

Flynn told Digital Spy of this storyline: "It was a natural progression, I suppose, but also quite a difficult one to jump in. But she does jump in with encouragement and a bit of determination and finds it’s quite fun – but also a bit dangerous.

"She does get support from the youth around her, from a lovely new character, and it’s a journey."

Peter Davison as Richard Baxter in Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/Alex Hill

In a separate interview, she also said of Anne: "She finds the abbreviations on dating apps quite intriguing. She finds it confusing and immediately is an addict, she becomes a teenager who isn’t concentrating on what’s going on in the room as we all do when we enter this rabbit hole that is the online world!

"She’s looking for companionship, a distraction, something new."

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe in Beyond Paradise Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

Marshall recently revealed his own personal connection to Humphrey and Martha's fostering storyline, saying: "My late mum fostered quite a lot before I was born, so I... tapped into her experiences.

"It's not a great well of information, but I recalled and recounted her stories of her time as a foster parent."

Beyond Paradise season 2 continues on Friday 29th March at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

