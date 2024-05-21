Benedict Cumberbatch is this week's Radio Times cover star
The Sherlock actor returns as a children's TV puppeteer looking for his missing son in Abi Morgan's gripping new drama Eric.
In 2004 Jane Root, then-controller of BBC Two, launched a new drama called Hawking that told the life story of the theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. She declared that the young man in the lead role, Benedict Cumberbatch, "was going to be a very big star indeed. Watch this space!"
She wasn't wrong. Cumberbatch has become one of our best actors, who chooses projects that challenge and stretch him, so it's no surprise that he's starring in the quirky new Netflix drama Eric, which is written by the equally talented Abi Morgan.
In this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Morgan tells us how her mother, actor Patricia England, made Shakespeare come to life for her while she helped cook the family supper, and how that set her on the path to become one of the UK's top screenwriters.
A spell living and working as a nanny in New York in the '80s also helped her create the setting for Eric, which on one level is a brilliantly observed crime thriller and yet also so much more.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Jessica Gunning discusses the new series of The Outlaws with Stephen Merchant, the intensity of playing a stalker in Baby Reindeer and her relationship with Richard Gadd
- Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys recall how they blew the minds of John Lennon and Paul McCartney in 1966 when they played them an advanced pressing of Pet Sounds
- Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and his acting cousin Joseph Fiennes on their travels through the wilds of Canada and Sir Ranulph dealing with Parkinson's
