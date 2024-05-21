In this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, Morgan tells us how her mother, actor Patricia England, made Shakespeare come to life for her while she helped cook the family supper, and how that set her on the path to become one of the UK's top screenwriters.

A spell living and working as a nanny in New York in the '80s also helped her create the setting for Eric, which on one level is a brilliantly observed crime thriller and yet also so much more.

Jessica Gunning discusses the new series of The Outlaws with Stephen Merchant, the intensity of playing a stalker in Baby Reindeer and her relationship with Richard Gadd

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of the Beach Boys recall how they blew the minds of John Lennon and Paul McCartney in 1966 when they played them an advanced pressing of Pet Sounds

Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and his acting cousin Joseph Fiennes on their travels through the wilds of Canada and Sir Ranulph dealing with Parkinson's

