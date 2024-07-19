Who plays Bekhal Mahmod in Honour?
ITV's true crime drama Honour has landed on Netflix.
ITV’s Honour tells a horrifying true story, retelling the so-called "honour killing" of 20-year-old British Muslim woman Banaz Mahmod in 2006.
The two-part drama, which has now become available to watch on Netflix, spotlights the story from the perspective of DCI Caroline Goode, who fought to make sure that the men accused of being involved in her killing faced trial.
Banaz’s sister Bekhal – who left the family home at the age of 16 – also played an important role, later testifying in court as part of the prosecution’s case.
Honour employs a brilliant cast to tell the tragic tale, with Keeley Hawes portraying DCI Caroline Goode and Buket Kömür playing Banaz Mahmod.
But who plays Banaz's sister Bekhal, and where have you seen the actress before? Read on for everything you need to know.
Actress Rhianne Barreto plays Bekhal Mahmod in Honour.
Viewers of the comedy crime drama The Outlaws will recognise Barreto from her role as Rani – a studious Oxbridge candidate who is caught shoplifting and sentenced with a community service order – in the show, in which she starred alongside Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning.
Barreto has also appeared as Scarlett in the comedy Dixi, and as Sophie in the first season of Amazon Prime Video's Hanna.
The actress has also appeared in The Talent, in which she starred alongside House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy, and early lockdown experiment Isolation Stories.
More recently, she co-starred in Paramount Plus thriller No Escape.
Honour is available to stream on Netflix and ITVX.
Contact IKWRO Women's Rights Organisation for more information about "honour" based abuse.