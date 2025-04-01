The corporation has said that "without intervention, it will be difficult to maintain the current ambition and volume of UK content", and noted that its content spend for the coming 12 months will drop by £150M to £2.5B.

However, this figure can fluctuate and is often dependent on big, non-annual sporting events, none of which are scheduled for the next year.

In spite of these challenges, the BBC did highlight its continued investment in "original British creativity", saying that it is "keeping the UK’s creative economy strong and supporting new talent across the sector".

(L-R) Hannah Onslow, James Nelson-Joyce, Sean Bean, Jack McMullen and Julie Graham star in This City Is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

BBC director general Tim Davie said of the Annual Plan: "We are focused on our mission to deliver value for all, through our journalism, our storytelling and our unique ability to bring people together.

"The UK’s creative industry continues to change rapidly, as does the world around us. This plan sets out how the BBC continues to evolve for audiences, both on and off air, but also how we will support and invest in the wider industry."

BBC co-productions which are on the way include the 15th season of Doctor Who, which is part-funded by Disney Plus, as well as Half Man, the new series from Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd which is being produced in collaboration with HBO.

The BBC isn't alone in facing the current funding crisis.

Jack Thorne, the writer behind Netflix hits Adolescence and Toxic Town, recently told Deadline: "If Channel 4 and the BBC are denied the opportunity to make these shows, that’s devastating.

"The problem of international finance and what that’s done is incredibly current and leading to a lot of my friends and emerging writers being denied the opportunity to tell stories.

"If they are denied the opportunity to tell those stories, then the whole culture starts to crumble, and shows like Adolescence and Toxic Town are no longer possible. Netflix making these shows is exciting, but it’s not everything."

