Baby Reindeer soundtrack: Full list of songs for Netflix series
From Roxy Music to Evie Sands.
Comedian, writer and actor Richard Gadd has taken his award-winning one-man play Baby Reindeer, which recounts his horrifying stalking ordeal, and spun it into a seven-part series for Netflix, which is streaming now.
"What motivated me to write it is when I was going through it, I was like, 'This is bonkers. How long is it going to go on for? How hard it is to get it all sorted? Why isn't there help for her?'" he told RadioTimes.com.
"When I was getting stalked... I saw someone who was unwell, needed help, was quite vulnerable. Stalking is a mental illness, and it comes from a sort of fantasy addiction of some kind, this idea that this person is the answer to all your problems, so you'll hear only what you want to hear, disregard the rest.
"And I hadn't seen that on television before. I actually think that when I was going through it, I just felt like it was an important story to tell... [and] that was important for people to understand."
Complementing the first-rate writing and performances is a soundtrack brimming with classics and some lesser-known tracks that you'll have on repeat for weeks.
From Roxy Music to Evie Sands, read on for a full rundown of the Baby Reindeer soundtrack.
Baby Reindeer soundtrack
Episode 1
- Love Is the Drug - Roxy Music
- You Don't Have to Say You Love Me - Dusty Springfield
- Sweet Dreams (Of You) - Patsy Cline
- Helen Fry - The Felice Brothers
- Happy Together - The Turtles
Episode 2
- I Talk to the Wind - From: The Young Person's Guide To King Crimson 1976 - King Crimson
- My Name Is Trouble - Keren Ann
- Yellow Pearl - Phil Lynott
- Cars - Gary Numan
- Smalltown Boy - Bronski beat
- A Soft Seduction - David Byrne
Episode 3
- I Go to Sleep - Peggy Lee
- Matelot - The Renegades
- Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O'Sullivan
- Venus - Shocking Blue
- Pleasant Street - Tim Buckley
- Come Wander with Me - Jeff Alexander
- Sposa son disprezzata - Oya Ergün
Episode 4
- I'll Come Running (to Tie Your Shoe) - Brian Eno
- Catch the Wind - Donovan
- Spread Your Love - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Teacher - Jethro Tull
- Serenade für Streicher, Op. 22, B. 52: III. Scherzo: Vivace - Antonín Dvořák, Josef Suk, Jaroslav krček
- One - Harry Nilsson
Episode 5
- Never My Love - The Association
- Angel of the Morning - Evie Sands
Episode 6
- Rainy Day - Susan Christie
- Waiting - Alice Boman
- Moon in the Mind - Ed Askew
Episode 7
- If Not for You (2014 Remaster) - George Harrison
- Sol Levante - Laura Masotto, Mari Samuelsen, Scoring Berlin
- Gobaith - Catrin Finch, Seckou Keita
- Life Story - Ólafur Arnalds, Nils, Frahm
- Farewell, Farewell - Fairport Convention
All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
