"When I was getting stalked... I saw someone who was unwell, needed help, was quite vulnerable. Stalking is a mental illness, and it comes from a sort of fantasy addiction of some kind, this idea that this person is the answer to all your problems, so you'll hear only what you want to hear, disregard the rest.

"And I hadn't seen that on television before. I actually think that when I was going through it, I just felt like it was an important story to tell... [and] that was important for people to understand."

Read more:

More like this

Complementing the first-rate writing and performances is a soundtrack brimming with classics and some lesser-known tracks that you'll have on repeat for weeks.

From Roxy Music to Evie Sands, read on for a full rundown of the Baby Reindeer soundtrack.

Baby Reindeer soundtrack

Episode 1

Love Is the Drug - Roxy Music

You Don't Have to Say You Love Me - Dusty Springfield

Sweet Dreams (Of You) - Patsy Cline

Helen Fry - The Felice Brothers

Happy Together - The Turtles

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode 2

I Talk to the Wind - From: The Young Person's Guide To King Crimson 1976 - King Crimson

My Name Is Trouble - Keren Ann

Yellow Pearl - Phil Lynott

Cars - Gary Numan

Smalltown Boy - Bronski beat

A Soft Seduction - David Byrne

Jessica Gunning as Martha in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

Episode 3

I Go to Sleep - Peggy Lee

Matelot - The Renegades

Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O'Sullivan

Venus - Shocking Blue

Pleasant Street - Tim Buckley

Come Wander with Me - Jeff Alexander

Sposa son disprezzata - Oya Ergün

Episode 4

I'll Come Running (to Tie Your Shoe) - Brian Eno

Catch the Wind - Donovan

Spread Your Love - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Teacher - Jethro Tull

Serenade für Streicher, Op. 22, B. 52: III. Scherzo: Vivace - Antonín Dvořák, Josef Suk, Jaroslav krček

One - Harry Nilsson

Episode 5

Never My Love - The Association

Angel of the Morning - Evie Sands

Richard Gadd as Donny in Baby Reindeer. Netflix

Episode 6

Rainy Day - Susan Christie

Waiting - Alice Boman

Moon in the Mind - Ed Askew

Episode 7

If Not for You (2014 Remaster) - George Harrison

Sol Levante - Laura Masotto, Mari Samuelsen, Scoring Berlin

Gobaith - Catrin Finch, Seckou Keita

Life Story - Ólafur Arnalds, Nils, Frahm

Farewell, Farewell - Fairport Convention

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are now available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.