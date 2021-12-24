All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special review: Bittersweet festive cheer in the Yorkshire Dales

3.0 out of 5 star rating

With Christmas on the horizon, what better time than to return to the misty winter landscape of the Yorkshire Dales? Channel 5’s reboot of All Creatures Great and Small returns for its second Christmas special, and if season two was a comforting cuppa, then the new festive episode is a hot mug of mulled wine. There’s a gigantic Christmas tree, mistletoe, and even some impromptu carolling around a piano.

However, that’s not to say that the special is overly saccharine – viewers may notice that, hidden beneath the traditional blanket of snow, there’s a sense of disquiet. Although it’s not referenced directly, the Second World War is just around the corner, and the threat of another war looms large over the show’s characters, and in particular housekeeper Mrs Hall.

But there are other, more immediate sources of unhappiness for the residents of Skeldale House. While season two focussed on the slow-burn romance between James Herriot and Helen Alderson, who got engaged at the end of season two, the (turkey) meat of the Christmas special is given to three supporting characters: Tristan Farnon, Mrs Hall, and Mrs Pumphrey.

The episode’s overarching storyline sees James and Helen conflicted over where they should spend Christmas Day, following a misunderstanding: Helen assumes her fiancé will join her father and sister at their farm, while James thinks that Helen will come to Skeldale House.

But far more interesting are the inner-conflicts and obstacles that face both aspiring vet Tristan, younger brother to the overbearing Siegfried, and their reserved housekeeper Mrs Hall, who we know left an abusive marriage prior to the start of season one.

If viewers thought that James and Helen’s romance was slow-burn, then Mrs Hall’s season two friendship with Gerald Hammond, a local and former soldier, is still at the cinders stage.

Mrs Hall, who doles out romantic advice but refuses point-blank to take any herself, spends much of the special dithering over whether or not to invite Gerald to Christmas lunch, and later over whether or not to dress up for the occasion. She’s skittish, and afraid, and utterly human. The patient Gerald is clearly besotted with her – but will a sprig of mistletoe help, or hinder them?

Tristan also faces romantic strife with a wake-up call of sorts, in addition to the stress of waiting for his veterinary exam results. Although there’s not much that can be said here for fear of spoilers, there’s a deeply touching scene between him and Mrs Hall close to the end of the episode. No dialogue is spoken, but the look they share is more than enough.

Finally, a key plot point revolves around wealthy widow Mrs Pumphrey and her beloved lap dog Tricki Woo (played by canine actor Derek, a consummate professional). The greedy, adorable creature has fallen ill just before the holidays, and Mrs Pumphrey is forced to hand him over to Siegfried and potentially face Christmas alone. Patricia Hodge, who took over the role of Mrs Pumphrey following the death of Dame Diana Rigg last year, turns in a scene-stealing performance.

Viewers who regularly watch All Creatures Great and Small may have been hoping for another, more successful winter wedding this year, bookending the last Christmas special when Helen left her then-fiancé Hugh at the altar, after falling in love with James.

But while this year’s Christmas special is certainly less exciting than its predecessor, it almost makes up for it with its subtle performances and gentle, bittersweet festive cheer.

The All Creatures Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve 2021 at 9pm on Channel 5.