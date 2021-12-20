Meet the voice cast of Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby

Channel 4 is releasing a brand new festive animated film, Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby, about a quiet English town thrown into chaos when the titular Snow Baby is discovered amid a flurry of snow.

The creature is welcomed by Granny (voiced by Julie Walters) who along with grandson Albert (voiced by Hugh Dancy) decides to adopt the 14-foot tall Snow Baby as her pet.

Earlier this month, RadioTimes.com had an exclusive first look at the trailer for the special, with the hand-drawn animation based on a short story from Pratchett’s bestselling book of Christmas tales, Father Christmas’ Fake Beard.

The festive film will form part of Channel 4’s Christmas Day schedule, along with a Great British Bake Off Christmas special featuring the cast of It’s A Sin, and re-runs of Christmas classics like The Snowman.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of The Abominable Snow Baby.

Julie Walters plays Granny

Who is Granny? An indomitable woman who adopts the gigantic Abominable Snow Baby as her beloved pet, challenging her local community’s prejudices against the creature.

Where have I seen Julie Walters before? The acclaimed actor has starred in the likes of Billy Elliot, Brooklyn, the Harry Potter films (as Mrs Weasley), National Treasure, the Paddington films (as Mrs Bird), The Jury, The Hollow Crown, Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, and more recently in the new film adaptation of The Secret Garden.

Hugh Dancy plays Albert

Who is Albert? Granny’s more cautious grandson, who also lives in the same quiet English town.

Where have I seen Hugh Dancy before? He’s known for Hannibal, Hysteria, The Good Fight, Homeland, The Big C, and Robot Chicken, among other projects.

David Harewood plays The Narrator

Where have I seen David Harewood before? He’s best known for his role as J’onn J’onzz / Martian Manhunter in Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow, in addition to parts in the likes of Blood Diamond and Homeland.

Terry Pratchett’s The Abominable Snow Baby airs at 7:30pm on Christmas Day on Channel 4 and will also available be on All 4. Visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

