Dame Julie Walters joins Episode 14 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

The familial anecdotes celebrities reveal about Christmases past, must be one of the best things about the festive period. Dame Julie Walters, in conversation with Jane Garvey on The Radio Times Podcast, reflected on a turkey her family reared one year. However, as the day approached, her mother couldn’t muster the gall to kill it – which meant the turkey, befittingly named Turkey, became something of a watch dog for the next four years.

Ahead of the release of Channel 4’s family friendly animation, The Abominable Snow Baby (available on Christmas Day), Walters chats about creating the Terry Pratchett adaptation from her home. Walters plays 98-year-old Granny and unpicks how she got into character, how she perfected the sound of thinning vocal cords and recording from her home – she quips “I’ve played ancient people since I was in my 20s”.

What else can I expect from episode 14?

Resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon joins Jane Garvey in reviewing everything that’s hot on telly this week – and, quite frankly, what is not. They discuss BBC Two documentary David Baddiel: Social Media, Anger and Us (available 13th December) – the part that strikes Garvey the most is Baddiel’s self-inflicted two-week Twitter detox.

The duo review Disney Plus’ Welcome to Earth (available 8th December) which sees Will Smith take on a sort-of David Attenborough role. It’s an impressive, informative series that sees an anxious Smith plunge to the depths of the ocean – as well as bringing to the foreground the work of explorers.

The Unforgivable, which is released on Netflix on the 10th December and stars both Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, left less of a mark on the Radio Times podcast hosts.

When and where can I listen?

Join Jane and Rhianna every Wednesday for interviews with TV's biggest stars, plus a whistle stop tour of the finest treats the entertainment world has to offer.

